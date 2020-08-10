Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
NEU! Unglaublich, aber wahr! Bis zu 1.000% mit dieser Gold-Kupfer-Aktie! Das ist Ihr nächstes Millionen-Los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPC0 ISIN: NO0010650013 Ticker-Symbol: 7BG 
Stuttgart
07.08.20
08:04 Uhr
3,335 Euro
+0,010
+0,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BERGENBIO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERGENBIO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,34509.08.
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 07:28
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BERGENBIO ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2020 results webcast presentation

BERGEN, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for unmet medical need, will be announcing its results for the second quarter 2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020. A webcast presentation by BerGenBio's senior management team will take place at 10:00 am CET.

The live webcast link will be available at www.bergenbio.com in the Investors/Financial Reports section. A recording will be available shortly after the webcast has finished.

The second quarter report and presentation will be available on the Company's website in the Investors/Financial Reports section from 7:00 am CET the same day.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey
CEO
BerGenBio ASA
+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie
CFO
BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com
+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Carina Jurs,
Consilium Strategic Communications
bergenbio@consilium-comms.com
+44-20-3709-5700

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff
Crux Advisers
stiff@crux.no
+47-995-13-891

About BerGenBio

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive and therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad Phase II oncology clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in lung cancer, leukaemia and COVID-19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing Phase I clinical testing. In parallel, BerGenBio is developing companion diagnostic tests to identify those patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib or tilvestamab: this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO).

For further information, please visit: www.bergenbio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

BERGENBIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.