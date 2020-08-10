XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 854 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 854 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237. The shares were granted on 30 May 2017 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The Company further announces that it has been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Sng exercised nil-cost options over 420 Ordinary Shares granted on 2 March 2018 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 420 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237.

Following the transactions, there is no change to Mr. Sng's beneficial interest in 24,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Andy Sng 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £43.0237 854 (Long Term Incentive Plan) £43.0237 420 (Deferred Bonus Plan) (e) Aggregated information

Aggregate volume - 1,274

Aggregate price - £43.0237 (f) Date of the transaction 7 August 2020 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman