XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 9
10 August 2020
XP Power Limited
Director/PDMR Shareholding
XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 854 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 854 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237. The shares were granted on 30 May 2017 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The Company further announces that it has been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Sng exercised nil-cost options over 420 Ordinary Shares granted on 2 March 2018 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 420 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237.
Following the transactions, there is no change to Mr. Sng's beneficial interest in 24,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Andy Sng
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Asia
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise and sale of options
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£43.0237
|854 (Long Term Incentive Plan)
|£43.0237
|420 (Deferred Bonus Plan)
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregate volume - 1,274
Aggregate price - £43.0237
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|7 August 2020
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
