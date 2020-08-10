Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
Breaking News: Halo Labs fixiert 40-Mio.-Dollar-Abnahmevertrag für Bophelo aus Europa!
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 
Stuttgart
10.08.20
08:15 Uhr
45,900 Euro
+0,800
+1,77 %
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 08:04
XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 9

10 August 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 854 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 854 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237. The shares were granted on 30 May 2017 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The Company further announces that it has been notified that on 7 August 2020 Mr. Sng exercised nil-cost options over 420 Ordinary Shares granted on 2 March 2018 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 420 Ordinary Shares at a price of £43.0237.

Following the transactions, there is no change to Mr. Sng's beneficial interest in 24,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndy Sng
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Asia
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionExercise and sale of options
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£43.0237854 (Long Term Incentive Plan)
£43.0237420 (Deferred Bonus Plan)
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Aggregate volume - 1,274
Aggregate price - £43.0237
(f)Date of the transaction7 August 2020
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman

© 2020 PR Newswire
