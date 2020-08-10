Anzeige
WKN: A2DLN8 ISIN: GB00BYX7JT74 
Frankfurt
10.08.20
09:12 Uhr
1,120 Euro
+0,038
+3,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1161,18009:29
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC: Diversified Gas and Oil PLC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / London-LSE quoted Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LSE:DGOC) ("DGO" or the "Company"), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil wells and midstream assets, is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.75 cents per share for the three month period ended 30 June 2020 (2Q19: 3.50 cents), which brings the total for first half of 2020 to 7.25 cents.

Key dates related to the 2Q20 dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

26 November 2020

Record Date:

27 November 2020

Payment Date:

18 December 2020

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election Option

Sterling

Last Date for Currency Election

30 November 2020

Commenting on this announcement, CEO Rusty Hutson, Jr., said, "We are pleased to declare this dividend that represents a 7% increase over the first quarter and reflects both the consistent cash flow from our existing business and added value created by our most recent acquisitions of cash-flowing assets from EQT Corporation and Carbon Energy. This increase marks our sixth consecutive dividend increase and demonstrates our commitment to deliver the tangible results to shareholders and sustain the dividend underpinned by long-life, low decline production, low operating costs and prudent hedging."

DGO will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the dividend election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than 30 November 2020.

The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be fixed and announced approximately one week prior to the payment date.

Company Contact: Teresa Odom, VP Investor Relations | IR@dgoc.com | 205 408 0909

SOURCE: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC



https://www.accesswire.com/600916/Diversified-Gas-and-Oil-PLC-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Dividend

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
