

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt (BDTG.DE) reported post-tax earnings of 9.12 million euros during the first nine months of the 2019/2020 fiscal year, compared to 30.31 million euros, prior year. EBIT was at 19.40 million euros, compared to 46.13 million euros.



For the nine month period, total revenues declined year on year by 9.1% to 714 million euros.



The company said the rapid implementation of its pandemic plan, strict cost discipline as well as solid capital structure and liquidity situation play are important parameters in the currently challenging economic environment.



