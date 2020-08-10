Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Share buy-back engagement 10-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 August 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Share buy-back engagement The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (ticker: SWEF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Jefferies International Limited as buy-back agent to effect share buy backs on behalf of the Company (the "Engagement"). Pursuant to and during the term of the Engagement, the Company's buy-back agent may independently of, and without influence by, the Company, effect on-market purchases of ordinary shares of 1p nominal value (the "Shares") from time to time at its absolute discretion provided that the maximum price payable for a Share on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "Exchange") is an amount equal to the higher of: a) 105 per cent. of the average market value of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which such Share is contracted to be purchased; or b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current bid stipulated by Article 3(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU/2016/1052) . Share buy-backs under the Engagement will be made pursuant to the authority granted to the Company at its general meeting held on 8 June 2020, but the Board advises shareholders there can be no certainty that the Company will acquire any shares under this Engagement. The Engagement will commence with effect from today and will, unless extended or terminated earlier, end on 31 December 2020. A buy-back of Shares pursuant to the Engagement on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Shares on the Exchange (and could exceed the 25% limit of the average daily trading volume of the preceding 20 business days as referred to in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on buy-back programmes). The Company will announce any market repurchase of Shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. To the extent permitted by law, Shares bought back under the Engagement will be held in treasury. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vania Santos 01481 735878 Starwood Capital Duncan MacPherson 020 7016 3655 Jefferies International Limited Stuart Klein 020 7029 8000 Neil Winward Gaudi Le Roux ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 80784 EQS News ID: 1113211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)