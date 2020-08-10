

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) has secured an extension to its contracts with Transport for London to continue to manage London's Congestion Charge, Low Emission Zone and Ultra Low Emission Zone. The deal is worth 355 million pounds, comprising an extension to Capita's work on the existing schemes, from October 2021 to October 2026, and new work associated with the expansion of ULEZ, Direct Vision Standards, LEZ and their operations to October 2026. Capita expects recruiting and training an additional 900 new staff to deliver the expanded service.



Helen Chapman, TfL's Director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging, said: 'These projects are vital to cleaning up London's toxic air. We have extended Capita's contracts to deliver these services over the next five years and will continue to work with them to deliver value for money, and to maintain and improve customer services.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de