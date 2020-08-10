NBE-Therapeutics Appoints Erich Schlick as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Industry Veteran and Immune Oncologist with over 35 years' Experience in the Life Sciences Industry and Drug Development

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBE-Therapeutics, the Swiss-based company developing best-in- class cancer therapies based on its proprietary, highly differentiated Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, announces the appointment of Prof. Dr. Erich Schlick as Independent Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Prof. Schlick has over 35 years' experience across the pharmaceutical and investment industry and has been non-executive director for many biotech companies. He is currently a General Partner and Managing Director at Wellington Partners, a Munich-based venture capital firm focused on life science investments. Prior to this, he served as Director and Head of 3i Healthcare Germany and as Deputy Sector Head of 3i Healthcare Worldwide. Prior to venture capital, Prof. Schlick spent 15 years with BASF Pharma / Knoll AG where he was an Executive Board Member with worldwide responsibility for preclinical and clinical R&D. During this time, he obtained worldwide registrations for several products in cardiovascular, metabolic and pain indications. He is one of a very few European drug developers to see their innovation become a blockbuster. In the 1990s he initiated the development of Humira, the first fully human therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Prof. Schlick studied medicine in Berlin, Mainz, Heidelberg and trained at the US National Cancer Institute, where he specialized in oncology and immunology. He holds a professorship of immune pharmacology at the University of Heidelberg.

Detlev Mennerich, Partner at Boehringer Ingelheim Ventures and Board Member of NBE-Therapeutics, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Prof. Dr. Erich Schlick to NBE-Therapeutics as Chairman. His unrivalled experience and extensive network in the global life sciences industry will be invaluable to NBE-Therapeutics as it moves NBE-002, an anti-ROR1 Antibody Drug Conjugate through clinical development."

Prof. Dr. Schlick, Chairman of NBE-Therapeutics, said: "NBE Therapeutics is developing best-in-class oncology treatments to increase survival and improve quality of life for cancer patients worldwide. I am very pleased to join as Chairman of NBE's Board of Directors and I am looking forward to working with the Board and Management Team to help maximize the potential of its proprietary, highly differentiated ADC platform."

About NBE-Therapeutics

NBE-Therapeutics is a privately-owned Swiss biotech company based in Basel and founded in 2012 with the vision of developing next-generation immune-stimulatory antibody drug conjugate (iADC) products. NBE advances its products to clinical proof of concept with the goal of improving treatment options for cancer patients.

The company leverages proprietary platforms covering all aspects of ADC development: its Transpo-mAb Display technology for antibody discovery, its SMAC-Technology for site-specific payload conjugation of toxins to antibodies and a novel highly effective and immune-stimulatory anthracycline-based toxin platform. The company is financially backed by the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (D), the PPF Group and Novo Holdings (DK) as institutional investors, and by additional Swiss, German and Dutch private investors. For more information about NBE visit the website www.nbe-therapeutics.com.

