

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to -15.1 in August from -18.2 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1772 against the greenback, 124.73 against the yen, 1.0753 against the franc and 0.9014 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

