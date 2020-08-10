Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 276.0526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2693585 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 80887 EQS News ID: 1113951 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)