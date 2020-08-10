Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.9842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15752200 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 80896 EQS News ID: 1113969 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 10, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)