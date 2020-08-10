Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 175.0504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 425261 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 80903 EQS News ID: 1113985 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)