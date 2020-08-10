Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 10:58
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 10

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274907-08-202056.0663,190,000178,850,540EUR
NL000927275607-08-202078.4292311,00024,391,481EUR
NL000927276407-08-202057.6011258,00014,861,084EUR
NL000927277207-08-202060.3524393,00023,718,493EUR
NL000927278007-08-202062.3422230,00014,338,706EUR
NL000969022107-08-202040.89335,691,190232,731,540EUR
NL000969023907-08-202032.67622,735,40489,382,608EUR
NL000969024707-08-202018.66565,333,39099,550,924EUR
NL000969025407-08-202014.64493,371,53749,375,822EUR
NL001027380107-08-202021.291910,006,000213,046,751EUR
NL001040870407-08-202084.92141,145,00097,235,003EUR
NL001073181607-08-202051.0076730,00037,235,548EUR
NL001137607407-08-202034.678275,2559,545,293EUR
NL001168359407-08-202023.11351,300,00030,047,550EUR
total1,114,311,344
