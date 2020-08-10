VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 10
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|07-08-2020
|56.066
|3,190,000
|178,850,540
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|07-08-2020
|78.4292
|311,000
|24,391,481
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|07-08-2020
|57.6011
|258,000
|14,861,084
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|07-08-2020
|60.3524
|393,000
|23,718,493
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|07-08-2020
|62.3422
|230,000
|14,338,706
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|07-08-2020
|40.8933
|5,691,190
|232,731,540
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|07-08-2020
|32.6762
|2,735,404
|89,382,608
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|07-08-2020
|18.6656
|5,333,390
|99,550,924
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|07-08-2020
|14.6449
|3,371,537
|49,375,822
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|07-08-2020
|21.2919
|10,006,000
|213,046,751
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|07-08-2020
|84.9214
|1,145,000
|97,235,003
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|07-08-2020
|51.0076
|730,000
|37,235,548
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|07-08-2020
|34.678
|275,255
|9,545,293
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|07-08-2020
|23.1135
|1,300,000
|30,047,550
|EUR
|total
|1,114,311,344
