Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.376 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11577000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 80947 EQS News ID: 1114075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)