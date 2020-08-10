Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.1748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1772000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 80948 EQS News ID: 1114077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 10, 2020 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)