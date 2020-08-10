Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 159.5078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2815582 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 80985 EQS News ID: 1114155 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)