Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.9718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27300137 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 80986 EQS News ID: 1114157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)