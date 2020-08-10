Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.3163 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1513331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 81040 EQS News ID: 1114273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)