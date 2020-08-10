Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2020 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.2746 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1052410 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 81042 EQS News ID: 1114277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2020 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)