

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks gave up early gains to edge lower on Monday after China said it would apply sanctions against U.S. officials including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the Trump administration.



Signs of improvement in China's industrial activity and hopes of a stimulus package for the U.S. economy helped to limit the downside to some extent.



The benchmark DAX slid 62 points, or half a percent, to 12,612 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.



Technology stocks were coming under selling pressure, with Infineon Technologies losing 1.3 percent and Dialog Semiconductor declining over 2 percent.



Cloud and ICT provider QSC rallied 3 percent after its second-quarter consolidated net loss narrowed to 5.1 million euros from 5.5 million euros in the first quarter.



Bertrandt edged down slightly after reporting a fall in post-tax earnings for the first nine months of the 2019/2020 fiscal year.



