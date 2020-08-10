

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined for the third straight month in June, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, following a 1.8 percent decline in May.



Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent monthly in June, while food industry production grew 8.23.6 percent.



Among industries, output declined the most in mining and quarrying industry by 14.0 percent. Production in electrical and electronics industry decreased 5.7 percent and output in the chemical industry fell by 3.4 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent in June, following a 4.6 percent decrease in the preceding month. Output fell for the third straight month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing declined 11.8 percent annually in June, following a 28.2 percent fall in May. Orders declined for the sixth month in a row.



During the January to June period, orders decreased by 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year.



