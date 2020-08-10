The "Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Historically, the gift card market in Poland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 14.6% during 2015-2019. However, according to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Poland is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.

Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Poland remains strong. The gift card industry in Poland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1394.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1949.8 million by 2024.

Epay, a Euronet Worldwide Company, has already established its presence in Poland and offers physical Amazon.de gift cards which can be used in around 2800 retail stores all around Poland. These Amazon gift cards will continue to provide support for the growth of the gift card industry in the country. With more than 50% of the internet users shopping online, e-commerce is one of the major drivers of gift cards. E-retailers offering personalized gift cards are more popular. For instance, MAC cosmetics lets its consumers personalize their gift cards by adding their image to it. These cards can be either redeemed online or in-store.

With corporations increasingly adapting to the gift cards and gift vouchers to reward and offer incentives to their employees, the market will continue to rise in the years to come. For instance, Edenred, an employee performance and rewards solution provider, offers non-financial way of motivating and rewarding employees with the holidays, anniversaries and bonus gift cards. Edenred's Ticket Twoja Premia has recorded steady growth over the last 4 quarters.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Poland. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. It includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: Provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments.

Gift cards: in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer, gifting occasion, digital gift card and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive loyalty cards: Detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, segmented in three categories consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card.

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Companies Mentioned

Jronimo Martins SGPS SA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Tesco Plc

Auchan Group SA

Eurocash SA

Dirk Rossmann KG

Metro AG

Kingfisher Plc

Carrefour SA

Zabka Polska Sp zoo

Euro-net Sp zoo

LPP SA

Neonet SA

Inter Ikea Systems BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3arzq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005292/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900