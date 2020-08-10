Nexstim Oyj: Notice of Nexstim Plc's Half-Yearly Report H1 2020

Company announcement, Helsinki, 10 August 2020 at 13.00 (EEST)

Notice of Nexstim Plc's Half-Yearly Report H1 2020

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") will publish its half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on Friday 14 August 2020 at approximately 15:00 Finnish time.

A live webinar for media, investors and analysts will take place at 16:00 Finnish time on Friday 14 August 2020. Mikko Karvinen CEO, and Joonas Juokslahti CFO, will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session. The webinar will be in English.

Webinar details:

To attend the live webinar, please register via the link below. Registered participants will receive more information to their e-mail.

Live Webinar in English on 14 August 2020 at 16:00







Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

