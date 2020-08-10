Ashton Thomas Paves the Way for the Future Generation of Business Leaders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants," Isaac Newton says of his mentors. The greatest value of a mentor is in his ability to help one navigate a course to their destination, and it is by their guidance that one's potential is maximized. Ashton Thomas is one of the leading business professionals in Arizona today, and he recognizes the contribution of the various prominent business leaders who served as his mentors to his success in the industry.

Hailing from the small rural town of Alamosa, Colorado, the poor living conditions there only served to grow his dreams bigger and bigger. Eventually, he had to leave to broaden his horizons, and he ended up in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1997, where he met various prominent business leaders and received coaching from them. It is by their contribution, as well as his own personal will, that allowed him to thrive in the industry and realize the success he had envisioned.

Presently, Ashton is the Founding Member and Managing Partner of A to Z Security Services, LLC; A to Z Pack and Ship, LLC; A to Z Holdings Company, LLC; and A to Z Management Group. From that young boy in Colorado to this successful businessman in Arizona, what it really took is the ability to dream big and take chances. He believed that life was his for the taking, and that to realize his visions, he could not just idly stand on the sidelines but instead grab the opportunity for himself.

Now that he is able to prosper on his own, it is his turn to build the next generation of business leaders in Arizona. By giving guidance to individuals pursuing their Master's degree in Business Administration, as well as in working with multiple colleges and universities in the process, he has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for Arizona's future generations of business leaders.

In addition to that, he has compiled his wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field into a series of books. He has done this in hopes that he will be able to spur more people into action and inspire them to make a move and grab every opportunity as it presents itself. Currently, he has four books in total, with the first one, Turning Ideas Into Profits, published in 2019. This book is a step-by-step guide to building a business from the ground up. Littered with practical tips and personal anecdotes, this book is geared towards young prospective entrepreneurs looking to take their first steps into the world of business.

While the first book is on helping people get started on their businesses, the second one is geared towards existing business owners and on how they can maximize employee performance through effective leadership. Titled The Power of Leadership, it is set to be published before the year 2020 ends. Yes, Leaders Do Fail! and Climb the Ladder are the third and fourth books, respectively, and are currently works in progress.

With his success, he reminds people to take a chance and dare to go where others don't. Learn more about Ashton Thomas and find inspiration in his work by visiting his official website.

