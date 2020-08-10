JoeCat Finally Reflects Over a Decade of Investments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / At only 15 years old, musician-hacker JoeCat established the iDream Music Label and publishing company with the vision of elevating the meaning behind today's music. The following year, his songs were played across South Texas radio stations, and by 21 years old, his track "Sellin' Out" was already featured in different shows throughout MTV and Tony Hawk's Ride Channel. He became even more popular when his track "Where the Party at Pt. 2" became viral as the go-to party music in Russia.

Joseph Anthony Reyna, more popularly known as JoeCat, is a songwriter, DJ, and hacker from Harlingen, Texas. Growing up in a hostile region helped his talent in lyricism and songwriting develop in a much deeper sense. He wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and he went from making $100 a week, becoming homeless as a DJ, living in his best friend Kinderr's studio, to eventually making a $100K salary 3 years later. He achieved this by finding his niche in hacking and developing that skill. Since then, he has invested thousands of dollars just to be considered for opportunities and to get opinions back on his music.

Although he writes hip-hop music with rhythm and beats perfect for partying, the impressive songwriter still possesses an introverted and mysterious persona that sets him apart from other musicians.

By turning his minimum wage job into a branding initiative for companies, he mastered the art of social media marketing. He helped businesses that lacked social media presence and engagements and sometimes outsourced the job so that he could help his friends earn as well. Eventually, he entered the disc jockey scene. Grammy-nominated producer El Dusty trained the songwriter as a DJ. He helped market and would often DJ those events as well; in turn, he earned backend royalties. Throughout these times, he established connections with several artists whom he ended up working with later on.

JoeCat quickly rose to fame upon releasing "Where the Party at Pt. 2." The track became a viral sensation in Russia and amassed hundreds of thousands of views and streams on Youtube and Spotify within months. The rising songwriter went on to be featured in Hip Hop Weekly and Music Connection. In 2019, he opened for famous artists Ashanti and Ja Rule. He also went on tour as a DJ for Mickey Avalon, Xavier Wulf, Black Smurf, and CHXPO.

JoeCat shares, "Even though I was able to test so many hit records and develop my ability to read the crowds, there were still many owners who wanted me to sell tickets or prove I could sell tickets in order to book me. Businesses don't know how to market themselves to the younger generation and would never even think of offering an advertising budget to the actual talent. I would take an advertising budget over a bar tab any day."

In the last five years, JoeCat has had multiple opportunities to sign a record deal. Instead, he signed an exclusive publishing deal with FlavorLab. From that, the track was featured on MTV shows. Recently, he released a basketball theme song "Swish," which landed an NCAA March Madness placement, but fell through due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other than music, JoeCat also maintains a position as one of the top hacking groups on HackerOne. He is also a keynote speaker in the corporate landscape and a marketing consultant helping small businesses transition into the modern age.

In the future, he hopes to run a production warehouse for artists and, ultimately, build a self-sufficient community promoting sustainable living. But more than monetary success, JoeCat focuses more on the lesson his mother instilled in his mind as a child that it is more important to be rich in spirit. One way for people to do this is by pursuing what they love to do. For him, working on one's passion never really feels like working at all. Success, eventually, comes naturally.

