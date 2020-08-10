A study by DB Energie shows that technically and legally there is nothing to be said against the transport of hydrogen by rail. However, there is still a lack of suitable transport containers.From pv magazine Germany. Fuel cell trains are to be put on rails all over Germany in the next few years - particularly in the regions of Hesse and Lower Saxony. But how should the hydrogen get to the trains' filling stations? The best way to do this is by rail, says the State Energy Agency of Hesse. It commissioned DB Energie, the energy supplier of German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn, to investigate ...

