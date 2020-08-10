

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices rose in July, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.3 percent increase in June.



The latest inflation was affected by Covid-19 pandemic to the same extend as in June, the agency said.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 4.9 percent in July and those for clothing and footwear rose by 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for communication and transportation declined 3.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy products and unprocessed foods, was 1.0 percent in July versus 0.9 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in July.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.4 percent annually in July, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.8 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.7 percent increase in May.



Imports increased 3.1 percent annually in June, after a 2.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 8.6 billion in June.



Total trade surplus was seasonally adjusted DKK 7.9 billion in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

