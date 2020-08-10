Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
Achtung Kaufdruck: Unerwarteter Multimillionen-Deal muss Turnaround auslösen!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Berlin
10.08.20
12:43 Uhr
4,560 Euro
+0,190
+4,35 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2020 | 13:05
Suominen Corporation: Invitation to Suominen's virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

Suominen Corporation's press release on August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen invites analysts and investors to participate in its virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. At the event, Suominen's management will provide an update on the company's strategy, business and financials. The language of the event is English.

A more detailed program of the Capital Markets Day and instructions to participate virtually will be sent to the participants.

To sign up for the event, please contact Eeva Oinonen no later than August 27, 2020 by email eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com, or tel. +358 (0)10 214 3551. The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi/en/investors/ during the Capital Markets Day.

Suominen Corporation
Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
