Montag, 10.08.2020
Achtung Kaufdruck: Unerwarteter Multimillionen-Deal muss Turnaround auslösen!
Aspo Oyj: Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspo, Commercial counsellor Aatos E. Vehmas has passed away

Aspo Plc
Press Release
August 10, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Commercial counsellor Aatos E. Vehmas passed away in Helsinki on 30 July, 2020 at the age of 93.

Aatos E. Vehmas was a long-standing managing director of Polttoaine Osuuskunta, part of Aspo Group, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspo Oy. He was also a significant shareholder in Aspo.

Vehmas worked in managerial positions at Polttoaine Osuuskunta, part of Aspo Group, between 1958 and 1988 and acted as its managing director since 1970 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspo Oy between 1976 and 1988. After his retirement in 1988, he continued as the Vice Chairman of Aspo's Board of Directors until 1998.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, phone +358 40 010 6592 or aki.ojanen@aspo.com




DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

