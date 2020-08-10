

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Monday after a steep fall in the previous session following a somewhat upbeat U.S. jobs report.



Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $2,030.86 per ounce after having fallen more than 1.5 percent on Friday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $2,029.85.



Treasuries and the dollar held steady amid mixed catalysts. The U.S. surpassed 5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, meaning it accounts for a quarter of the global tally of 20 million. The global death toll rose to over 729,500.



Investors keep a close eye on Sino-U.S. relations amid concerns that their trade deal could be at jeopardy.



Amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar offered President Donald Trump's strong support for democratic Taiwan.



China said it will impose sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens in response to similar measures from Washington on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.



In economic news, signs of improvement in China's industrial activity added to signs of economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.



On the stimulus front, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

