Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 07-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.89p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.49p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16