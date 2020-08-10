The "Market Report: Heated Tobacco sees Continuous Growth in Slovakia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Slovakia is one of the leading heated tobacco markets in Europe and is sixth in the world in terms of market share. The category has seen steady growth and it is estimated that this will continue due to the favourable conditions for the product in the country.

This report provides an overview of the heated tobacco market in Slovakia, covering market size and regulatory context, IQOS distribution, marketing and the results of the a survey of tobacconists.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Regulatory context

Market size

IQOS distribution

Marketing

Survey

