

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit increased in June as exports declined faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.32 billion in June from EUR 1.13 billion in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 1.25 billion.



Exports fell 12.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 40.1 percent decrease in May.



Imports declined 7.9 percent annually in June, following a 35.4 percent fall in the previous month.



For the January to June period, exports decreased 18.1 percent and imports declined 12.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de