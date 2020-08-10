The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 10
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 August 2020 was 1252.30p (ex income) 1253.26p (cum income).
10 August 2020
