Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Announces Two Promotions

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Brian Alas to Managing Director and Madison Day to Associate. Brian and Madison each take this pivotal step in their professional careers as Boxwood recently completed its 3rd transaction of 2020, continuing its momentum from the last several years.

"Brian and Madison have played an integral role in Boxwood's success over the last few years, and I fully expect them to continue driving Boxwood forward in the years to come. Their work ethic and commitment to client service continue to drive exceptional outcomes for our clients. Both Brian and Madison started with Boxwood as interns, and their promotions speak to the growth opportunities within the firm," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

Boxwood Partners' most recent hire and promotions come as Boxwood continues to expand its list of high-profile engagements with leading middle-market clients. "The additions to our team over the last year and Madison's promotion stem directly from our recent success, giving us the opportunity to continue to invest in our people to support future growth," said Brian Alas, Managing Director. He continued, "As one of our first full-time hires, I'm excited to see Madison reach this well-deserved milestone and looking forward to his continued growth within the firm."

Brian has led transaction execution and sourcing for over seven years since returning to Boxwood after working for PwC in New York. He served as Boxwood's first intern in the summer of 2008 and subsequently rejoined the Boxwood team as an Associate in 2013. Brian holds an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Brian also earned a Master of Accountancy (M.S.) and a B.S.B.A in Accounting and Finance from the University of Richmond. In addition, he sits on the Board of Directors of The First Tee of Richmond. The New York native currently resides in Richmond with his wife and two daughters.

Madison joined Boxwood in 2017 as a full-time Analyst following two summer internships with the firm. He earned his B.S.B.A in Finance and Marketing from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business. He currently sits on the Leadership Advisory Board of The First Tee of Richmond.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC (www.boxwoodpartners.com), is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

