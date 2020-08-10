

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On the economic front, the JOLTS report might be the head turner on Monday. Investors are awaiting the earnings reports from major corporates this week. The concern on COVID-19 infections and the U.S.- China tension also will be reflected on market movements.



Asian shares finished broadly higher on the day, while European shares are trading positive.



The initial trend on the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open broadly positive.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 71.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 3.25 points



The U.S. major Indices closed higher on Friday. The Dow ended up 46.50 points or 0.17 percent at 17,433.48, extending gains to a sixth session, the Nasdaq snapped a seven-day winning streak as it settled at 11,010.98 with a loss of 97.09 points or 0.87%. The broader S&P 500 index edged up 2.12 points or 0.06 percent to settle at 3,351.28, closing higher for a sixth consecutive day.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 5.288 million, while it was up 5.397 million in the prior year. TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMC for July will be issued at 12.30 am ET. In the prior month, the level was at 4.55.



Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday. The Chinese Shanghai SE Composite Index closed positive, up 0.75 percent at 3,379.06. Hang Seng of Hong Kong finished 0.63 percent lower at 24,377.43.



Nikkei 225 of Japan was closed for a holiday.



The Australian market was positive at the close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 105.40 points, or 1.76 percent, to 6,110.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 102.20 points, or 1.66 percent, at 6,247.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 23.15 points or 0.47 percent. The German DAX is gaining 20.39 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 22.71 points or 0.38 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 59.01 points or 0.59 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.34 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

