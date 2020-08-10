

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate rose in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 14.0 percent in May from 13.8 percent in April. In the same month last year, the rate was 13.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 12.9 percent in May from 12.8 percent in the same month of 2019. In April, the unemployment rate was 12.8 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 24.9 percent in May from 23.3 percent in the previous year. The rate was 24.4 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed persons fell by 331,000 to 3.826 million in May from 4.15 million in the same month last year.



