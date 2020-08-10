Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic Appoints Dr. Franky So to Advisory Board

Leading Authority in Polymer-Based OLEDs to Work Closely with Management to Enhance Lightwave's Product Positioning and Promotion Efforts

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Franky So, a leading authority in the OLED industry, to the Company's advisory board effective July 27, 2020.

Dr. So is the Walter and Ida Freeman Distinguished Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at North Carolina State University. Previously, he was the Head of Materials and Device research for OLEDs at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, as well as Motorola's corporate research lab in the 1990s. Dr. So was an early researcher in electro-optic (EO) polymer modulators at Hoechst Celanese. As a member of the Company's advisory board, Dr. So will work closely with management to enhance Lightwave's product positioning for, as well as the promotion of, its polymer modulators made on its proprietary platform. In addition, he will provide technical support and advisory services to the Lightwave materials and device teams.

Advisory Board members are chosen for their combination of deep technical expertise and relevant industry leadership experience. Each brings complementary experience, with existing members representing products ranging from high-reliability telecom lasers, high-speed datacom devices and fiber optics communications modules. Dr. So brings his distinguished experience in OLED (organic light emitting diodes), a technology with notable similarities to EO polymers. OLEDs over the past 2 decades have matured to bring polymer-based technologies home to the consumer in mobile phones, TVs, monitors as well as innovative lighting designs globally. Dr. So is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, SID, IEEE, OSA and SPIE. He is also a Distinguished Lecturer of the IEEE Photonics Society.

"We are fortunate to have a well-connected, renowned industry thought leader like Dr. So join our Advisory Board," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Dr. So's recognition, from both industry titans as well as academia, will provide invaluable as we move towards commercialization of our incredible technology solution. His experience and guidance will refine our strategy and ultimately, help create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."

Dr. So added, "I am honored to have been appointed to the advisory board for Lightwave Logic. Now that we've seen polymers become successful with OLEDs, the opportunities for polymer modulators in optical communications are extremely exciting. I look forward to working closely with management and my fellow advisory board members to assist management however possible."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

