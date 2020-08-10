FactMR: Immunoglobulins Market Set to Surpass US$ 20.7 Bn by 2026, Potential for Coronavirus Treatment Applications to Drive Growth, Says FACT.MR

Major players in the immunoglobulins market are primarily interested in hematology and immunology applications in the growing sector of home-based healthcare.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The immunoglobulins market is expected to cross a US$ 20.7 billion valuation during the period of forecast between the years 2020 to 2026. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on demand for immunoglobulins, primarily for research as a potential treatment for the covid-19 virus, which could prove useful particularly for immunocompromised patients.

"A surge in the incidences of diseases including hypogammaglobulinemia & chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in recent years, amidst a fast-growing geriatric population is expected to contribute to market growth through the forecast period." says the FACT.MR study.

Immunoglobulins Market- Key Takeaways

Immunology applications of immunoglobulins are gaining major traction supported by rising cases of primary immunodeficiency indications.

Subcutaneous administration of immunoglobulins is gradually catching up to intravenous alternatives owing to lower risk of reactions and easier application.

North America is a leading region for immunoglobulins, aided by the presence of major market players and widespread acceptance of intravenous treatments.

Immunoglobulins Market- Driving Factors

Superior anti-inflammatory and immunomodulation characteristics support the adoption of immunoglobulin treatments.

Niche applications in the treatment of rare immunological ailments are boosting new product launches.

Immunoglobulins Market- Major Restraints

Potential of severe side effects such as allergic reactions, fevers, and vomiting hinder application.

High costs and limited product availability for immunoglobulin rare disease treatments hold back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Immunoglobulins Market

The immunoglobulins market is largely benefiting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Extensive use in trials by a number of companies in the pharma industry as a potential treatment for the covid-19 virus is strongly boosting short term demand. The immunoglobulin market is likely to witness a large number of clinical trials and new product launches. Administration in hospital and home care settings could create lucrative opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

CSL Behring, LFB SA, Shire, Sanquin, Grifols S.A., Biotest AG, Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., and Kedrion Biopharma Inc. are some of the leading players in the immunoglobulin market.

Leading players in the immunoglobulins market have been invested in research and development endeavors to widen the scope of health care applications, through new product launches.

For instance, SAB Biotherapeutics has revealed a new clinical trial of its SAB-176 immunoglobulin seasonal influenza treatment. Also, Grifols S.A. has initiated the production of hyperimmune immunoglobulin treatment for passive covid-19 treatment. Similarly, Biotest has announced the development of its immunoglobulin treatment for covid-19 induced pneumonia.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the immunoglobulins market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the immunoglobulins market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the immunoglobulins market on the basis of application (neurology, immunology, hematology, and others), route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular), and end user (hospitals, clinics, and homecare) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

