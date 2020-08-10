

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices rose for the first time in four months in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Consumer prices increased 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.7 percent fall in June.



Prices of goods remained unchanged annually in July and that of services increased 1.6 percent.



The annual growth was driven by the rise in prices of food and non-alcohol beverages, recreation and culture, health care, and restaurants and hotel services.



Health care costs grew 3.0 percent in July. Prices for food, and restaurants, hotels rose by 2.8 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de