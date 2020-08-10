Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 10
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 7 August 2020 was 246.61p (ex income) 246.99p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
10 August 2020
