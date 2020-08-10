Esoft Systems A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading the shares in Esoft Systems A/S is 19 October 2020. Esoft Systems A/S will be removed from trading due to a decision made on an extraordinary general meeting in the company held on 1 July 2020. ISIN: DK0060069813 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: esoft systems ------------------------------------------------------------ Listed capital (of DKK 1): 3,506,688 shares (DKK 3,506,688) ------------------------------------------------------------ CBR No.: 25362195 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB: 4030 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ESOFT ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 39339 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66