PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 15:04
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 10

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69
(The "Company")

10 August 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Cavalry and Guards Club, 127 Piccadilly, London on 10 September 2020 at 12:00noon.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders. The Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2020 will be available for download from the Company's website http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


