Ketamine Health Centers Expands To Florida West Coast

Industry leader in Ketamine Infusion Therapy for depression and other mental health conditions opens new Bonita Springs facility to meet growing demand

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Ketamine Health Centers (KHC) has announced its newest location in Lee County at 126800 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 310, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134. As the company's fifth location, KHC brings cutting-edge mental health and wellness services to Bonita Springs. With its primary facility headquartered in Coral Gables, the Lee County clinic provides experienced staff and leading treatments to the surrounding areas, Fort Myers and Naples, as well as those visiting the market seeking treatment.

Ketamine Health Centers prides itself on providing the highest-caliber ketamine treatments, which data suggests, when given intravenously, may be the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades. With a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to delivering long-term solutions for treatment-resistant mental health and pain conditions, KHC's success rate for treating depression surpasses the national average, exceeding 85%.

Ketamine Health Centers is proud of its continued company growth and its ability to provide leading mental health and pain care to patients in more areas, now coast to coast in Florida. As these treatments become more popular and with increased insurance coverage, KHC continues to be at the forefront of the field one treatment at a time.

Most recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that SPRAVATO, the esketamine nasal spray by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is approved for adults suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with active suicidal ideation. As a Janssen Certified SPRAVATO Treatment Center, KHC can now treat more than Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD); an indication originally approved in March 2019. This new FDA update allows KHC to expand its reach to those who struggle with MDD and may not only have suicidal thoughts, but an active plan.

The new Bonita Springs location will not only include ketamine infusion therapy and esketamine (SPRAVTO) but also other personalized cutting-edge treatments designed to help patients regain control: Stellate Ganglion Blocks (SGB) for PTSD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression and autism, as well as Integrative Psychiatry services. The KHC approach allows patients struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other debilitating conditions to find relief and start living again.

This location will be led by Medical Director and anesthesiologist Dr. Jennifer Sandadi and Marcus Kelley, CRNA. With their combined experience, Ketamine Health Centers of Bonita Springs will reach more patients beyond traditionally less effective treatments and drugs.

"We are overjoyed that Ketamine Health Centers has chosen Bonita Springs as the location for their newest center," says Dr. Jennifer Sandadi, Chief of Anesthesia. "This will not only increase Ketamine Health Centers' presence and ability to help patients but will also allow Marcus Kelley and I to expand our offerings beyond our current practices in the Florida West coast."

Currently, in the state of Florida 62% of adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment, which is higher than the national average of 56%. Additionally, access to mental health services was found to be particularly difficult in Lee County. Ketamine Health Centers works to improve statistics like these by creating welcoming and cutting-edge treatment centers offering evidence-based treatment options, delivered by anesthesia and psychiatry experts. The new Bonita Springs location will help lessen the burden of the existing county and state-wide mental health gaps.

For more information on Ketamine Health Centers' newest Bonita Springs location, call 1-833-542-3040 or email info@ketaminehealthcenters.com.

About Ketamine Health Centers

Ketamine Health Centers is the only full-service health center in Florida fully dedicated to ketamine infusion therapy via joint expertise of board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Raul Cruz, and psychiatrist, Dr. Juan Oms, and our COO Dennis Diaz, CRNA. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the practice is committed to delivering long-term solutions that incorporate ketamine infusions with a holistic, multidisciplinary approach. The collective knowledge and medical excellence of Ketamine Health Centers' elite team have generated programs to serve those suffering from mental health and chronic pain, offering a plan that supports their well-being and steps toward recovery. The goal is to use ketamine to help patients regain a balance between the mind, body, and spirit. For more information, visit www.ketaminehealthcenters.com.

