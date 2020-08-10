

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor confidence rose for a fourth straight month in August to its highest level since February this year, as the assessment of the current economic situation improved and expectations were remained positive, survey data from Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index rose to -13.4 from -18.2 in July. Economists had forecast a score of -15.1.



The current situation index of the survey climbed to -41.3 from -49.5 in the previous month. The latest reading was the highest since March.



'After all, such a low index level means that the third quarter is still in recession,' Sentix said. 'Nonetheless, the recovery is progressing,..'



The expectations sub-index slightly eased to 19.3 from 19.5 in July. 'Expectations remain stably positive, meaning that the economic recovery should continue,' Sentix said.



The firm said it was remarkable in this context that a second wave of corona infections does not leave a new fear reflex in the economic indicators.



Investor morale improved for a fourth straight month in Germany. The headline index rose to -4.5 from -10.5 and the highest since February. The current situation score was the highest since March.



Globally, the Asian region led the improvement in August with the overall index for Asia ex-Japan climbing above zero. The recovery in the USA and Latin America remains disappointing, the think tank said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

