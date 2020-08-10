Technavio has been monitoring the spray polyurethane foam and it is poised to grow by 780.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005345/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Nitto Denko Corp., Rogers Corp., and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for spray PU foams in the construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Spray Polyurethane Foam 2020-2024: Segmentation

Spray Polyurethane Foam is segmented as below:

Type Open Cell Spray PU Foam Closed Cell Spray PU Foam And Others

Application Residential Commercial Industrial

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40415

Spray Polyurethane Foam 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spray polyurethane foam report covers the following areas:

Spray Polyurethane Foam size

Spray Polyurethane Foam trends

Spray Polyurethane Foam industry analysis

This study identifies innovations in polyurethane foams as one of the prime reasons driving the spray polyurethane foam growth during the next few years.

Spray Polyurethane Foam 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spray polyurethane foam, including some of the vendors such as Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Nitto Denko Corp., Rogers Corp., and Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spray Polyurethane Foam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spray Polyurethane Foam 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist spray polyurethane foam growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spray polyurethane foam size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spray polyurethane foam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spray polyurethane foam vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Open cell spray PU foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Closed cell spray PU foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs

Innovations in polyurethane foams

Mergers and acquisitions in the spray PU foam market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

FXI

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS AG

Nitto Denko Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005345/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/