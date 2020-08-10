The CPG industry has seen many trends over recent years. More recently, the industry has seen some of the most impactful trends. Do you know what the game-changing CPG industry trends of 2020 are? Infiniti's research experts studied the market and identified four significant trends. These trends have various effects, both positive and negative, and our experts have explained how they impact CPG companies across the globe. Infiniti's experts provide unparalleled market intelligence solutions to help CPG companies identify, understand, forecast, and prepare for various industry trends. To be better equipped for the trends of the CPG industry, and to stay ahead of the competition, request a free proposal.

Game-Changing Trends in the CPG Industry

The CPG industry has struggled over recent years due to changes in consumer behavior, and the advent of digitization in every industry. Highly competitive and volatile, the CPG industry needs to revamp marketing and change the way it interacts with consumers. Direct-to-consumer has become a recent and prominent trend in this industry, causing smaller CPG companies to struggle to keep up the demand and logistics. With COVID-19, fast-paced digitization, and various other CPG industry trends, the market has become challenging for many companies. To effectively deal with this change, many top CPG companies are leveraging market intelligence solutions. In their latest article, Infiniti's research experts discuss the significant CPG industry trends influencing companies. Additionally, they discuss what sets some of the top CPG companies apart, and the importance and benefits of market intelligence solutions for CPG companies across the globe.

To learn about these CPG industry trends and the various benefits of leveraging market intelligence solutions by reading the complete article here.

"The CPG industry is highly competitive and maintaining market share can be difficult in an uncertain market. With its recent shift to the digitization and the direct-to-consumer approach, the competition, and the need to develop targeted marketing strategies have risen simultaneously. Additionally, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, the CPG industry faces significant changes," says a CPG industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The following four game-changing CPG industry trends have changed the industry substantially in 2020:

Omnichannel marketing approach and digitization have led to more comprehensive customer interaction

Allowing customers to personalize products and services increases brand loyalty and organic promotion of the brand

Sustainable packaging and caring for the environment has become crucial to Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, making it an essential CPG industry trend

Similarly, CPG companies supporting social causes, or displaying strong brand values has become crucial for customer attraction

Learn how Infiniti Research helps companies in the CPG industry effectively adapt to industry trends, request more information.

