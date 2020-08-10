Online Learning Market Size is Projected to Grow CAGR 10.85% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online learning has seen exponential development as the Internet and education merge to allow new capabilities to be developed. Since the COVID-19 outbreak online learning has become more important in people's lives. The pandemic pushed colleges, universities, and companies to operate remotely, and this increased the use of online learning, thereby causing a rapid increase in the Online Learning Market size.

Online Learning Market size was valued at USD 171 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 10.85% by 2025

Most growth in the eLearning market is projected to come from demand in developing countries. eLearning provides access to world-class educational resources for developing country audiences that might not be available in person in their home country.

This report provides comprehensive information on the different factors influencing regional growth across North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Online Learning Market report also includes a list of all major players on the online learning market, along with a thorough overview of the strategies that are being implemented by the companies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE LEARNING MARKET SIZE

Growing internet penetration is a major factor driving the growth of Online Learning Market size during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions coupled with major market players investing heavily in improving the security and efficiency of cloud-based education platforms is further improving end-user adoption of the Online Learning Market.

BYOD 's adoption among businesses has increased demand for smartphones and laptops. Growing investments from key players in online education to offer learning management software with enhanced features are expected to increase the growth of online learning market size.

Increasing emphasis on science education in schools has led to an inclination to online courses offering bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in science-oriented subjects, thereby compelling the growth of the global online education sector.

Other factors leading to the growth of online education are increased productivity of animated learning, along with the versatility it brings to the table.

ONLINE LEARNING MARKET SHARE

Based on the region, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the early adoption and advancements in educational technologies in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to rising internet penetration and the growing use of mobile devices in emerging economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and South Korea.

ONLINE LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Online Learning Market By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education

Test Preparation

Reskilling and Online Certifications

Higher Education

Language and Causal Learning.

Online Learning Market By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

K 12 Students

College Students

Job Seekers

Working Professionals.

Key Companies

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

AMBO

XRS

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc

Others.

