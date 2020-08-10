AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Revenue for Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports revenue for its second quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2020.

The Company's revenue for the second quarter and six-month period was negatively affected by COVID-19 restraints as was that of its customers. The first month of the third quarter has already experienced a revenue turnaround. For the month of July through August 4, the Company reported sales in excess of $2.2 million. Based on potential order backlog and activity, AmeraMex management strongly believes that the second six months of 2020 will be outstanding.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

The company reported revenue of $1,782,658 compared to revenue of $5,473,041 for the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 67 percent decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the quarter was $430,288 compared to gross profit of $605,604 for the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 24 percent compared to 11 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

The net loss for the quarter was $(439,840) compared to net income of $24,032 for the second quarter of 2019. This loss is attributed, in part, to a one-time operating expense of $428,700.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the six-month period was $3,221,154, a 59 percent decrease when compared to revenue of $7,916,933 reported for the comparable six-month period of 2019.

Gross profit for the six-month period was $874,499 compared to gross profit of $1,247 ,674 for the six-month period of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 27 percent for the six-month period compared to 15 percent for the six-month period of 2019.

The net loss for the six-month period was $(567,919) compared to a net loss of $(258,586) reported for the comparable six-month period of 2019.

AmeraMex's CFO, Hope Stone, presented at the OTC Markets Online OTCQB Venture Company Investor Conference on August 6, 2020. A replay of Stone's presentation is available, via registration, on the OTCMarkets.com website.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tables follow:

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

THREE MONTHS THREE MONTHS SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS JUNE 30,

2020 JUNE 30,

2019 JUNE 30,

2020 JUNE 30,

2019 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 1,025,364 $ 4,901,300 $ 1,937,679 $ 6,671,353 -71 % Rentals and Leases 757,321 571,741 1,283,475 1,245,580 3 % Total Sales 1,782,685 5,473,041 3,221,154 7,916,933 -59 % COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 1,103,305 4,632,000 95 % 1,849,257 6,197,536 93 % Rentals and Leases 249,092 235,537 41 % 497,398 471,723 38 % Total Operating Expenses 1,352,397 4,867,537 2,346,655 6,669,259 -65 % GROSS PROFIT 430,288 605,504 874,499 1,247,674 19 % OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 59,167 106,726 148,000 187,959 General and Administrative 708,562 292,751 977,085 497,368 Total Operating Expenses 767,729 399,477 1,125,085 685,327 Profit (loss) From Operations (337,441 ) 206,027 (250,586 ) 562,347 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (260,989 ) (172,559 ) (520,797 ) (435,734 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - - - (482,908 ) Other Income (Expense) - 716 (1,302 ) 1,233 Total Other Income (Expense) (260,989 ) (171,843 ) (522,099 ) (917,409 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES (598,430 ) 34,184 (772,685 ) (355,062 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES (158,590 ) 10,152 (204,766 ) (96,476 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (439,840 ) $ 24,032 $ (567,919 ) $ (258,586 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

JUNE 30,

2020 DECEMBER 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 210,739 $ 114,504 Accounts Receivable, Net 975,043 589,710 Inventory, Net 7,385,715 4,832,283 Other Current Assets 234,476 206,945 Total Current Assets 8,805,973 5,743,442 Property and Equipment, Net 1,135,234 1,179,794 Rental Equipment, Net 3,371,724 4,036,612 Other Assets 436,597 489,562 Total Other Assets 4,943,555 5,705,968 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,749,528 $ 11,449,410 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 733,432 $ 531,806 Accrued Expenses 572,461 79,787 Joint Venture Liability 442,000 459,500 Line of Credit 225,090 408,033 Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,749,893 386,528 Total Current Liabilities 3,722,876 1,865,654 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 21,578 226,339 Notes Payable - Related Party 315,122 334,794 Notes Payable, net of Current Portion 2,592,085 559,235 Line of Credit 5,516,026 6,313,628 Total Long-Term Liabilities 8,444,811 7,433,996 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,167,687 9,299,650 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shars authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 753,416 753,416 753,415,879 shares issued and outstanding Additional Paid-In Capital 20,781,087 20,781,087 Accumulated Deficit (19,952,662 ) (19,384,743 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 1,581,841 2,149,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 13,749,528 $ 11,449,410

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

JUNE 30,

2020 JUNE 30,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss (567,919 ) (258,586 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided by Operations Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 676,983 580,044 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (204,761 ) (75,114 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - 482,908 Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (385,333 ) 322,115 Inventory (2,553,432 ) (963,246 ) Other Current Assets (27,531 ) (195,673 ) Accounts Payable 201,626 (250,513 ) Accrued Expenses 492,674 (34,136 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,367,693 ) (392,201 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (135,025 ) (90,801 ) Payments for Rental Equipment 167,490 (98,371 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 32,465 (189,172 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 3,804,863 126,000 Payments on Notes Payable (391,300 ) (5,580,757 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (19,672 ) (1,101 ) Joint Venture Liability (17,500 ) - Net Proceeds Borrowing Under Line of Credit (980,546 ) 6,015,067 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 2,395,845 559,209 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 60,617 (22,164 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 114,504 197,752 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 175,121 175,588 CASH PAID FOR: Interest 520,797 435,734 Income Taxes 204,766 195,598 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment - - Equipment Financed under Capital Leases 3,742,310 - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory 227,279 -

