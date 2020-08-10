AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Revenue for Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reports revenue for its second quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2020.
The Company's revenue for the second quarter and six-month period was negatively affected by COVID-19 restraints as was that of its customers. The first month of the third quarter has already experienced a revenue turnaround. For the month of July through August 4, the Company reported sales in excess of $2.2 million. Based on potential order backlog and activity, AmeraMex management strongly believes that the second six months of 2020 will be outstanding.
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
The company reported revenue of $1,782,658 compared to revenue of $5,473,041 for the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 67 percent decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the quarter was $430,288 compared to gross profit of $605,604 for the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 24 percent compared to 11 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
The net loss for the quarter was $(439,840) compared to net income of $24,032 for the second quarter of 2019. This loss is attributed, in part, to a one-time operating expense of $428,700.
Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020
Revenue for the six-month period was $3,221,154, a 59 percent decrease when compared to revenue of $7,916,933 reported for the comparable six-month period of 2019.
Gross profit for the six-month period was $874,499 compared to gross profit of $1,247 ,674 for the six-month period of 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 27 percent for the six-month period compared to 15 percent for the six-month period of 2019.
The net loss for the six-month period was $(567,919) compared to a net loss of $(258,586) reported for the comparable six-month period of 2019.
AmeraMex's CFO, Hope Stone, presented at the OTC Markets Online OTCQB Venture Company Investor Conference on August 6, 2020. A replay of Stone's presentation is available, via registration, on the OTCMarkets.com website.
As a reminder, the public is invited to participate today in the Company's second quarter conference call at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET until August 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.ET. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13707920
About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Tables follow:
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
|THREE MONTHS
|THREE MONTHS
|SIX MONTHS
|SIX MONTHS
|JUNE 30,
2020
|JUNE 30,
2019
|JUNE 30,
2020
|JUNE 30,
2019
REVENUES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|1,025,364
|$
|4,901,300
|$
|1,937,679
|$
|6,671,353
|-71
|%
Rentals and Leases
|757,321
|571,741
|1,283,475
|1,245,580
|3
|%
Total Sales
|1,782,685
|5,473,041
|3,221,154
|7,916,933
|-59
|%
COST OF SALES
Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|1,103,305
|4,632,000
|95
|%
|1,849,257
|6,197,536
|93
|%
Rentals and Leases
|249,092
|235,537
|41
|%
|497,398
|471,723
|38
|%
Total Operating Expenses
|1,352,397
|4,867,537
|2,346,655
|6,669,259
|-65
|%
GROSS PROFIT
|430,288
|605,504
|874,499
|1,247,674
|19
|%
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling Expense
|59,167
|106,726
|148,000
|187,959
General and Administrative
|708,562
|292,751
|977,085
|497,368
Total Operating Expenses
|767,729
|399,477
|1,125,085
|685,327
Profit (loss) From Operations
|(337,441
|)
|206,027
|(250,586
|)
|562,347
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest Expense, net
|(260,989
|)
|(172,559
|)
|(520,797
|)
|(435,734
|)
Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|-
|(482,908
|)
Other Income (Expense)
|-
|716
|(1,302
|)
|1,233
Total Other Income (Expense)
|(260,989
|)
|(171,843
|)
|(522,099
|)
|(917,409
|)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(598,430
|)
|34,184
|(772,685
|)
|(355,062
|)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES
|(158,590
|)
|10,152
|(204,766
|)
|(96,476
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(439,840
|)
|$
|24,032
|$
|(567,919
|)
|$
|(258,586
|)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
Diluted
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
|753,415,879
Earnings (loss) per Share
Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
AND THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
|JUNE 30,
2020
|DECEMBER 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|210,739
|$
|114,504
Accounts Receivable, Net
|975,043
|589,710
Inventory, Net
|7,385,715
|4,832,283
Other Current Assets
|234,476
|206,945
Total Current Assets
|8,805,973
|5,743,442
Property and Equipment, Net
|1,135,234
|1,179,794
Rental Equipment, Net
|3,371,724
|4,036,612
Other Assets
|436,597
|489,562
Total Other Assets
|4,943,555
|5,705,968
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|13,749,528
|$
|11,449,410
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
|$
|733,432
|$
|531,806
Accrued Expenses
|572,461
|79,787
Joint Venture Liability
|442,000
|459,500
Line of Credit
|225,090
|408,033
Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,749,893
|386,528
Total Current Liabilities
|3,722,876
|1,865,654
Long-Term Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
|21,578
|226,339
Notes Payable - Related Party
|315,122
|334,794
Notes Payable, net of Current Portion
|2,592,085
|559,235
Line of Credit
|5,516,026
|6,313,628
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|8,444,811
|7,433,996
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|12,167,687
|9,299,650
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shars authorized, no
|-
|-
shares issued and outstanding
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|753,416
|753,416
753,415,879 shares issued and outstanding
Additional Paid-In Capital
|20,781,087
|20,781,087
Accumulated Deficit
|(19,952,662
|)
|(19,384,743
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|1,581,841
|2,149,760
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|13,749,528
|$
|11,449,410
AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
|JUNE 30,
2020
|JUNE 30,
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Loss
|(567,919
|)
|(258,586
|)
Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
Net Cash provided by Operations Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
|676,983
|580,044
Provision for Deferred Income Taxes
|(204,761
|)
|(75,114
|)
Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|482,908
Change in Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
|(385,333
|)
|322,115
Inventory
|(2,553,432
|)
|(963,246
|)
Other Current Assets
|(27,531
|)
|(195,673
|)
Accounts Payable
|201,626
|(250,513
|)
Accrued Expenses
|492,674
|(34,136
|)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(2,367,693
|)
|(392,201
|)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for Property & Equipment
|(135,025
|)
|(90,801
|)
Payments for Rental Equipment
|167,490
|(98,371
|)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|32,465
|(189,172
|)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Notes Payable
|3,804,863
|126,000
Payments on Notes Payable
|(391,300
|)
|(5,580,757
|)
Payment on Note Payable - Related Party
|(19,672
|)
|(1,101
|)
Joint Venture Liability
|(17,500
|)
|-
Net Proceeds Borrowing Under Line of Credit
|(980,546
|)
|6,015,067
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|2,395,845
|559,209
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|60,617
|(22,164
|)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|114,504
|197,752
Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|175,121
|175,588
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
|520,797
|435,734
Income Taxes
|204,766
|195,598
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|-
|-
Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|3,742,310
|-
Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|227,279
|-
