Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.08.2020 | 16:08
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCG Finances $65M Loan for New Medical Center in Northern California

CRESCENT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Leading commercial lender MCG has completed the financing of a new medical center in Crescent, California. The financing provides a $65M four stage construction loan that will convert to permanent financing.

Built in an Opportunity Zone, the developer has a twenty year build to suit lease in place, which will cover the debt service for the life of the loan. The development will be a community medical center encompassing a wide array of practice areas. "We are ecstatic that we were able to finance this project. The community will benefit from this medical center and it will have a lasting effect for years to come. The developer will also see multiple financial benefits from this project. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included a new federal incentive-Opportunity Zones- are meant to spur investment in under-capitalized communities. This is a HUGE win for everyone involved" said Stan Bril, CEO of MCG.

For more information about MCG visit: http://www.mcgloan.com/.

About MCG

MCG is a commercial lender that funds construction, commercial mortgages, bridge financing, and business financing products. MCG is dedicated to helping those in need of real estate loans to get the assistance they need. Led by founder and CEO, Stan Bril, the firm excels from their founder's experience in finance and real estate. Through Bril's vision, the company has focused on providing structured, non-conforming loans that allow investors to finish projects and keep up with the demands of their business. With their innovative lending products, the company has brought a new sense of creativity to the lending market that helps facilitate growth and profitability. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fifth Avenue Brands
info@fifthavenuebrands.com

SOURCE: MCG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600972/MCG-Finances-65M-Loan-for-New-Medical-Center-in-Northern-California

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.