Grain Silos and Storage System Market worth $1.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Grain Silos and Storage System Market by Silo Type (Flat bottom silo, Hopper silo, Grain bins, and Other silo types), Commodity Type (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Soybean, Sunflower, and Other commodity types), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Grain Silos & Storage System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

The grain silos & storage system market includes major product manufacturers like AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of grain silos & storage system. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

Grain bins, by silo type, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The grain bins are constructed as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers that have a larger diameter than silos, which are offered in various heights. These type of grain bins are generally used for the storage of dry corn and soybeans, which meet the domestic or export demands for the use of feed, food, and fuel. They are also used for the storage of free-flowing grains or other non-corrosive granular materials up to 52 lb/ft3 (833 kg/m3).

Maize, by commodity type is estimated to hold the largest share in the grain silos & storage system market, in terms of value, in 2020

Maize is an important crop in various developed and developing countries. It is used as livestock feed and processed into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol. The major feed grains consumed in the US are corn, sorghum, barley, and oats. According to the USDA, in the US, corn is a major feed grain, accounting for more than 95% of the total feed grain production and use. It is used as a key energy ingredient in the livestock feed. The figure below illustrates the feed grain production in the country for the year 2018/19.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region's increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the grain silos & storage system market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

